Man elbows trooper in face, runs from traffic stop on 288

Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop on 288 on Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle was pulled over on 288 around 3 p.m. The passenger in the vehicle then got out, elbowed the trooper in the face and ran off into the woods. The trooper was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene with no shoes on; he was carrying one shoe and left another at the scene.

The driver and passenger are supposedly friends. VSP say they know who they are looking for, but they are not releasing the name at this point.

Police are using a helicopter and K-9 unit to search for the suspect.

A firearm was found in the vehicle. Police say the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

Warrants are pending for the suspect. He could face felony assault, resisting arrest, and eluding law enforcement.

The driver was released on a summons.

There is currently a heavy police presence near Route 10 as the search continues.

