Man elbows trooper in face, runs from traffic stop on 288

Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop on 288 on Wednesday.More >>
Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect who ran from a traffic stop on 288 on Wednesday.More >>
Police responded to the 8900 block of Cloverpatch Trail on Monday after receiving a report that a man was breaking into a home through a window.More >>
Police responded to the 8900 block of Cloverpatch Trail on Monday after receiving a report that a man was breaking into a home through a window.More >>
The project will focus on a .80 mile stretch of Belmont Road between Whitepine and Courthouse roads. It will cost $3,150,000 to widen the road and improve visibility.More >>
The project will focus on a .80 mile stretch of Belmont Road between Whitepine and Courthouse roads. It will cost $3,150,000 to widen the road and improve visibility.More >>
The county continues to monitor an invasive plant species in the Swift Creek Reservoir but sees no reason for alarm after the plant population more than quadrupled over the last year.More >>
The county continues to monitor an invasive plant species in the Swift Creek Reservoir but sees no reason for alarm after the plant population more than quadrupled over the last year.?More >>