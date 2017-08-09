TSA: Woman brought loaded gun to Newport News airport

The Transportation Security Administration says a North Carolina woman was cited for bringing a loaded gun to the airport on Wednesday.

The baby-blue 9 mm handgun was found at an X-ray machine checkpoint at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. The woman who brought the gun told officers that she forgot she had it.

The gun was loaded with five rounds.

The woman was cited for a weapons charge. TSA says violators could face up to $12,000 for bringing a firearm to a checkpoint.

"Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition," TSA released in a statement. "Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter and declared."

For more information on traveling with a firearm, click here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition

