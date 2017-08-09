Girl hit by vehicle on Hull St has life-threatening injuries

A girl was severely injured after she was hit by a vehicle on Hull Street in Richmond on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 12:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hull Street. Police say the girl, who is under the age of 10, ran into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. Police say she was with two family members at the time of the accident.

The driver had tried to stop but was unable to in time.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No charges are expected at this time.

