Bullets fly through child's bedroom in Richmond's Southside

A mother in Richmond’s Southside says her children were in their bedrooms when gunshots flew through their home on Tuesday night.

The woman asked that her identity not be revealed. She says her 12-year-old and 20-year-old sons were in their rooms when five shots pierced the home, just before 10 p.m.

The windows on the side of the house off Evergreen Avenue have several bullet holes. The mother says she’s sending up prayers of thanks that no one was hurt.

Police are looking for a white Dodge Stratus that may be involved in the shooting. NBC12’s Richmond reporter Kelly Avellino will have a full report at 5 and 6 p.m.

