Solar eclipse viewing party happening on Browns Island

The solar eclipse is less than two weeks away, happening on Monday, Aug. 21, and some local organizations are teaming up to make your experience a memorable one.

Richmond National Battlefield Park, The American Civil War Museum, James River Park System and Venture Richmond are teaming up to host a solar eclipse viewing party on Browns Island.

"There is so much great recreational activity on the riverfront, and we have this great partnership going on, so we thought what better way to celebrate,” said Andrea DeKoter, the Chief of Interpretation and Education at Richmond National Battlefield Park.

These organizations are coming together to help the community celebrate with NASA-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses, being shipped from University of California at Berkeley.

“We’re going to be out there from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with information and 600 pairs of solar eclipse viewing glasses,” said DeKoter.

The glasses are provided for safety. They are important, because looking directly at the sun is unsafe - except during the brief total phase, or 100-percent coverage phase, of a solar eclipse which is called "totality," when the moon entirely blocks the sun.

In Richmond, we will never reach totality, so the glasses are even more important, which is why these organizations are stocked with 600 pairs.

"This is a chance for them to come out that day, even if it’s just for a few minutes, and enjoy the moment and say, 'this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I want to participate in it,'" DeKoter said.

The event is free and is happening at Browns Island between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.

