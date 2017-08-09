After West Nile discovery, Richmond crews to treat storm drains

Richmond's Department of Public Utilities will be out in force on Wednesday treating storm drains for mosquitoes.

The city announced on Twitter on Tuesday that crews will be in the areas of Bainbridge, Broad Rock, Westover Hill Boulevard and Clopton.

This comes after mosquitoes in Richmond tested positive for West Nile virus and heavy rain this week caused standing water in several areas.

West Nile virus has also been discovered in Henrico recently. The Department of Public works sent out notices to members of the Lakeside community after mosquitoes tested positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 1 in 5 people who are infected with West Nile will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

