Winning Powerball numbers announced for $307 million jackpot

The winning numbers for the $307 million Powerball jackpot are 12-30-47-62-36 Powerball 9.

If no one wins on Wednesday, the next drawing will be held at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in about 292.2 million.

Lottery players also have another shot at winning more than $300 million this week. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $382 million after no one matched all the numbers in Tuesday's drawing.

The next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching all the numbers and taking home the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in about 258.9 million.

For more information on the games, visit valottery.com.

