Mega Millions jackpot nears $400 million

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Virginia Lottery)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $382 million after no one matched all the numbers in Tuesday's drawing. 

The numbers were 11-17-50-54-74 with Mega Ball 14.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. 

The odds of matching all the numbers and taking home the jackpot are 1 in about 258.9 million. 

Lottery players also have another shot at winning more than $300 million this week. Powerball, which has a drawing on Wednesday night, has a jackpot of $307 million. 

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in about 292.2 million. 

For more information on the games, visit valottery.com

