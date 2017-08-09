Mega Millions jackpot nears $400 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $382 million after no one matched all the numbers in Tuesday's drawing.

The numbers were 11-17-50-54-74 with Mega Ball 14.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching all the numbers and taking home the jackpot are 1 in about 258.9 million.

Lottery players also have another shot at winning more than $300 million this week. Powerball, which has a drawing on Wednesday night, has a jackpot of $307 million.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in about 292.2 million.

For more information on the games, visit valottery.com.

