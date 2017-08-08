Fake movie money spotted in Harrisonburg

12News Today will be there for you!

Virginia investigators are tracking more fake movie money, but this time, the money was found in Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg police say they have been notified by several businesses about people trying to use the fake bills. The money looks real, but it says "For Motion Picture Use Only."

Several cases of fake money have been reported across Virginia: in Albemarle and Goochland counties and in Fredericksburg.

Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for the fake bills and to report them if you find them.

