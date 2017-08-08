Officers search for vehicle after shots fired into Richmond home

Richmond police are searching for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired into a home on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Evergreen Avenue around 9:42 p.m. Officers say a car drove by and fired shots through the window of the home, which was occupied at the time of the shooting. However, no one was hurt.

Officers are searching for a white Dodge Stratus that may be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

