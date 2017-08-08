Henrico mother says Apple Watch exploded around her wrist

A Henrico mother claims her Apple Watch exploded while she had it wrapped around her wrist. She says the now shattered device made an odd sound before it cracked to pieces.

An Apple representative said the company wants to take a close look at this situation. One that finds a local woman stunned something like this could happen in the first place.

Various reports of both Apple and Samsung devices catching fire out of nowhere have surfaced nationwide recently. That's why Chantel Brown was not taking any chances when she says her Apple Watch exploded as she was combing her daughter's hair.

"I heard a pop. I looked over because I saw whatever came off the watch. I looked over and the screen, it was still cracking. So my husband [came]. I was like, ‘Oh my God. My watch is exploding,’ " Brown explained.

Fortunately, there were no flames, no burns, and no injuries. But Brown was left stunned.

"[My daughter is] always looking at it, her and my son. They're always looking at my phone, any of my devices, but the watch definitely always looking at it, so I was like, 'They could have been hurt,' ” Brown added.

She contacted Apple. She says the company told her to return the shattered device in order to possibly receive a refurbished replacement. She's only had the watch for eight months.

"I'm not criticizing Apple. I just want them to take care of the problem,” Brown said.

Alleged problems that have surfaced before. In 2015, a New York man reportedly claimed his iPhone 5C blew up in his pocket leaving him with second and third-degree burns. Earlier this year, a Florida woman claimed her iPhone burst into flames while connected to a charger as she was asleep. In both cases, Apple reported it was investigating.

Last year, Samsung recalled all of its Galaxy Note 7 devices due to overheating.

"I'm not looking for any money. Absolutely not. I'm not looking for any money. I'm looking for them to replace the device,” Brown added.

Apple told NBC 12 it has no comment on previous allegations of phones exploding but that it would work with Brown to arrive at some type of resolution.

