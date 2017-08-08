Monument Ave. Commission to hold public meeting regarding monuments

The Monument Avenue Commission wants to hear from residents on what should be done with the city's Confederate monuments.

Mayor Levar Stoney created the commission in hopes of adding more context to the monuments and maybe even some new statues. He says the goal is not to tear the current monuments down.

The commission met twice already, and now they want to hear from residents.

Wednesday's meeting is at 6:30, at the Virginia Historical Society, located at 428 North Boulevard.

