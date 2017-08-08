Woman wonders where her missing mail went

A Richmond woman says she cannot seem to get a straight answer from the postal service about where her mail is going.

Ever since Diane Williams moved into a new home in June, she has only received two pieces of important mail. It's a mystery that no one seems to know where her mail is going.

The U.S. Postal Service apologized in an email NBC12 received on Tuesday and assures us, it's looking into Williams' missing mail problem. A few days of no mail is an inconvenience. Williams says it's a two-month long battle, and for her, it's become a hardship.

"My bills were behind because when I found out. They were all due on Aug. 4, which was now in another billing cycle which my bills are doubled. So I had to go to Comcast on Saturday to pay my bill so my service wouldn't get turned office," she said.

Williams says her handicapped pass, which she gets through DMV, has expired through no fault of DMV or her. She showed us a receipt where DMV says they mailed it.

“It says D.M.V. delivered my disable placard on the 27th, and that bill has not come here. So I truly am not getting my mail," said Williams.

Two pieces of important mail in two months she says, except for junk mail and advertisements, that's all she gets.

“The more I try to solve the problem I'm just getting pushed backward. I am not getting any answers from anyone," said Williams.

USPS said in a statement:

The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience our customer is having with her mail service. We are committed to providing the best possible service. We want to assure the customer that postal officials are working to resolve her concerns.

It is no real consolation, but now she has corporate's attention, and she's hopeful she'll get results the local branches tried but could not deliver. The mail is just missing. There have been no deliveries at her old address and none here at her new home.

"I made sure I called all the services that I have. Everybody has the right address. Those major bills I don't get," said Williams.

USPS says as soon as they figure out where her mail is going, they will let us know. In the meantime, if you're having a similar problem, call 1-800-ASK-USPS or talk to a manager at your neighborhood post office.

