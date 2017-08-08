Sources: Richmond interim city auditor to be officially announced on Friday

Richmond’s interim city auditor will be officially announced on Friday, according to sources.

Sources say the current deputy auditor, "Lily" Hernandez, will take the post.

This comes after former longtime city Auditor Umesh Dalal stepped down after complaints of workplace bullying.

Dalal had made a name for himself by exposing government waste in Richmond for well over a decade.

City council members are also slated to discuss the hiring process for a permanent city auditor, during the special meeting.

