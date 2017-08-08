New entrance sign in the works for Carytown

A new entrance sign is in the works welcoming shoppers to Carytown.

It will replace this sign at the corner of Cary and Thompson streets.

The Carytown Merchants Association is working with the "Love Affair" Ad Agency on a design for a new sign. Private funds will pay for it.

The new sign should be up in October.

