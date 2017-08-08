VCU pharmacy security guard found guilty in death of patient appeals conviction

The VCU pharmacy security guard found guilty in the death of a patient is appealing his conviction to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

George Brown was convicted of involuntary manslaughter back in August of 2015.

Prosecutors say he tackled 64-year-old Phillip Whitaker for cutting the line to get his medicine. Whitaker died from his injuries two days later.

Brown’s defense attorneys say Whitaker lost his balance and hit his head.

A Circuit Court recently upheld the conviction, but prosecutors say Brown is now appealing to the Virginia Supreme Court.

He will remain out on bond until all of his appeals are finished.

