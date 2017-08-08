Veteran gets brand new, mortgage-free home

12News Today will be there for you!

A veteran and his family now have keys to a brand new home in Dinwiddie. Not only is the home new, it is also mortgage-free.

Operation Homefront, with the help of bank partners, awards mortgage-free homes to our nation's veterans and military families.

On Tuesday, Army Sergeant Alvah Moore, along with his wife and two dogs, became the latest recipients of the program's generosity.

Sergeant Moore was carrying his wife over the threshold. This was actually a surprise to her for their tenth wedding anniversary.

Sergeant Moore previously served in the Marines before enlisting in the Army Reserves. He was deployed three times.

Moore and his wife had been renting an apartment, but they wanted a home to help put them on the right financial track.

Tuesday was a special and emotional day for them, but they are already talking about paying it forward.

"If we can make it easier for someone else, like they gave us utilities we have, we'll pay it forward in a donation if we need to for a family that is in need. Because if we have more than we need, we just pay it forward," said Sergeant Moore.

The pair says they plan to eventually adopt two children and a few more dogs.

