Mayor Stoney, Redskins re-negotiate contract over training camp

Mayor Levar Stoney and the Redskins are currently in contract re-negotiations over the Redskins Training Camp.

The city pays the Redskins $500,000 a year in cash or services, to host their camp in Richmond. It’s part of an eight-year deal with three years left to go.

The Redskins Training Camp deal has become somewhat of a sore spot with some politicians, claiming the city has not benefitted enough from the deal.

Mayor Stoney released a statement:

We appreciate the Redskins being here for training camp and the team’s contributions to the city. The current deal is not the deal I would have negotiated with the Redskins. But every day, the Redskins and my team work to make the deal a little bit better. In recent weeks we've discussed how we can make the deal better for Richmond. I'm optimistic about where those talks will take us.

