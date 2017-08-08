RPD releases photos of 'vehicle of interest' in quadruple shooting that killed teen

Richmond police hope a new clue will help them catch the people behind a quadruple shooting that killed a teenager. Detectives released photos of a car and say it may have had something to do with the act of violence on Old Brook Road on June 15. Jacquesha “Billie” Clanton, 18, did not survive.

Now, her parents are pleading for someone to come forward.

Clanton was the youngest of four children and was about to graduate from George Wythe High School. Her mother, Joyce Billie, says she planned to become a nurse.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road, near the Newman Village apartments. Police released three photos of a car near the scene they say is a vehicle of interest. It’s described as a newer model, four door silver car. Four people, all adults in their teen years, were shot including Clanton.

Her mother says that she still thinks about her every day and promises there will be justice.

“The last couple of months have been hard,” said Billie. “I really miss her, and I know somebody out there knows something. I just want justice, and I really want anyone who was involved to be punished for it.”

If you know anything about this case, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Remember tips can be anonymous.

