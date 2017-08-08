ACLU: 'Unite the Right' rally should not have been moved by city council

The ACLU is challenging the Charlottesville City Council's decision to move the “Unite the Right” demonstration planned for Emancipation Park to another park away from the statue.

"The City must act in accordance with the law, even if doing so is distasteful to members of the community who disagree with the views espoused by the 'Unite the Right' organizers," the ACLU and the Rutherford Institute wrote in a letter to the council.

The council announced on Monday that the event must be held at McIntire Park due to "safety and logistical reasons."

The ACLU says the city "must explain in more than just generalities its reasons for concluding that the demonstration cannot safely be held in Emancipation Park...Otherwise, it appears that the City’s revocation of the permit is based only upon public opposition to the message of the demonstration, which would constitute a violation of the organizers’ fundamental First Amendment rights."

The ACLU has asked for a response to the letter by noon on Wednesday.

