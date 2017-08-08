Crash causes SUV to flip over at Henrico intersection

A crash has caused an SUV to flip over at an intersection in Henrico's West End.

Henrico police and fire received a call around 2 p.m. on Tuesday for an accident that happened at the intersection of Horsepen Road and Monument Avenue.

Police say the driver of an SUV was heading southbound on Horsepen Road and was trying to turn onto Monument Avenue when it was hit by a sedan that was heading northbound on Horsepen Road. The SUV flipped over as a result.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was charged with failing to yield the right of way.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12