Man arrested for breaking into Chesterfield home

Chesterfield police have arrested a man in connection with breaking and entering a home.

Police responded to the 8900 block of Cloverpatch Trail on Monday after receiving a report that a man was breaking into a home through a window. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Edward S. Dice.

The investigation revealed the suspect entered the home but did not steal anything.

Police say the call came in from a witness who saw the suspect break into a neighboring home.

Dice was charged with breaking and entering.

