Special prosecutor appointed in the case against Henrico school board member

A special prosecutor has been appointed in the case against a Henrico school board member.

The Henrico Circuit Court appointed Richard Cox, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Powhatan, to handle the case, Commonwealth v. Roscoe D. Cooper, III. The decision comes after the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney made the request.

Cooper, 43, is a pastor and a member of the Henrico County School Board. He has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Cooper was arrested by Virginia State Police around 1 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 64 West. Court records show the 43-year-old was booked into jail and has since been bonded out.

Henrico school leaders issued the following statement on Saturday:

Board members are aware of Mr. Cooper's personal situation. We'll be better able to respond once more details are available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cooper family at this time.

