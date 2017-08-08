3rd person arrested in deadly Fredericksburg shooting

Fredericksburg Police have arrested a third person in a fatal shooting at the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot.

Police say 37-year-old Donna Renee Lewis of Spotsylvania faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact of homicide.

The arrest comes less than a week after police arrested two men in the death of Alon Clipper.

Police have charged 37-year-old Stevie Montrel Adams with murder. 37-year-old Tyree Whitfield is charged with accessory after the fact of homicide.

Police responded to calls for a shooting at the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot early on July 1. They found shell casings, but not victim. Clipper later showed up at the Mary Washington Hospital, and he eventually died from his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12