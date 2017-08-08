HCPS looking to hire 80 teachers before start of school year

In Henrico County, students go back to school on Sept. 5, which means school leaders have exactly four weeks to fill 80 teacher vacancies in grades K through 12.

The opening are for positions teaching reading, math, science, English, Spanish, and technical education.

"In an ideal world, we do want to fill these positions with full-time teachers who want to make a commitment to Henrico county,” said HCPS Director of Communications and Public Relations Andy Jenks.

Jenks says the teacher openings stretch across the county's 72 schools and represent only a fraction of the 4,000 teachers within the school system. He also stressed that this many vacancies in August isn't uncommon, and not only a problem in Henrico county.

According to a June 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Education, schools across Virginia are facing a teacher shortage going into the 2017-2018 school year in a range of disciplines and grade levels. The report details vacancies at the start of nearly every school year since 1990, especially in technical education and Foreign Languages.

Nationwide, the demand for teachers is on the rise, while supply is dropping off. According to a study completed last year by the Learning Policy Institute, 2016 had the lowest number of available teachers in 10 years.

Back in Henrico County, Jenks says there is a backup plan in place if those vacancies aren't filled.

"Those opening will be filled with either experienced teachers who are retired and coming back on a short-term basis, or long-term substitutes who can fill a position temporarily until such time as we have a permanent person in place."

HCPS is also looking for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians.

The school system is holding a job fair this Thursday, hoping to fill some of those positions in the next 28 days before kids are back in the classroom.

"Henrico County wants to know you're out there,” said Jenks. "It's not too late to get on board."

The job fair is from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the HCPS Central Office Building on Nine Mile Road.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at henricoschools.us/careers. Applicants without computer access or having trouble with the online application may contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

