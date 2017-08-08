Man missing right eye wanted for weapon charges

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who may be in the Richmond area.

Darrell Lamont Cureton is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is described as a 47-year-old black male, 6'1" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and is missing his right eye.

If you know where Cureton is, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

