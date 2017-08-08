Richmond Jazz Festival continues through Sunday

This year’s Richmond Jazz Festival -- which continues through Aug. 13 -- features artists such as Pat Metheny, Bob James, Common and Erykah Badu, as well as Robert Cray, The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan and The Manhattan Transfer.

Performances for this year’s festival will be held at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the historic Hippodrome Theatre and Hardywood Park Brewery, as well as two days at Maymont through Aug. 13.

This year's event includes "CaRue," a prelude to the jazz festival with free performances by local and regional artists in numerous venues across Carytown -- including The Byrd Theatre.

Those events started Aug. 5 and continue through Thursday. Click here for more information.

