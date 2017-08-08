Chesterfield wants community input on $3M road improvement plans

Plans are being designed for a road improvement project in Chesterfield, and the county wants community input.

On Tuesday, a Citizen Information Meeting will be held at the Disabled American Veterans Building located at 6221 Newby’s Bridge Road. As it is an informal meeting, county representatives invite you to stop in anytime between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It will allow you to meet county representatives, see the design for the plans, and give your ideas to the project.

If you are unable to attend, the Transportation Department team invites you to stop by their office during regular business hours to discuss the project and ask questions. You can also call the office at 804-748-1037.

The plans are also available online.

The project will focus on a .80 mile stretch of Belmont Road between Whitepine and Courthouse roads. It will cost $3,150,000 to widen the road and improve visibility.

The idea is to improve overall safety on that stretch of road, with the county focusing on "flattening" the two vertical cures to "improve driver sight distance."

It will create 11-foot wide travel lanes in each direction and add five-foot wide paved shoulders for a bike lane. It will also have two-foot wide unpaved shoulders to provide safe recovery areas for vehicles and will replace the guardrail.

According to county paperwork, “the existing roadway will also be milled and overlaid within the project limits to provide a smooth riding surface.”

New driveway culverts will be installed for each residential driveway entrance affected by the project.

"The two-lane to one-lane transition from Whitepine Road westbound to Belmont Road will be moved from the Belmont Road horizontal curve to Whitepine Road east of the Belmont Road intersection. This will facilitate a safer traveling condition through the curve and intersection,” states the project brochure.

The area is also designated as a proposed bikeway route for the future East Coast Greenway. The paved shoulders will accommodate the Bikeways and Trails Plan and will be signed and marked as dedicated bicycle lanes.

The county hopes to start construction by the spring of 2019, which should take around six months.

