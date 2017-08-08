Chesterfield wants community input on $3M road improvement plans

The project will focus on a .80 mile stretch of Belmont Road between Whitepine and Courthouse roads. It will cost $3,150,000 to widen the road and improve visibility.More >>
The county continues to monitor an invasive plant species in the Swift Creek Reservoir but sees no reason for alarm after the plant population more than quadrupled over the last year.More >>
One of the four North Carolina suspects charged with murder after shooting a Chesterfield man pleaded no contest in court on Monday.More >>
Chesterfield police arrested a man on Friday afternoon for indecent exposure.More >>
