VCU poll shows Northam ahead in VA governor race

A VCU poll shows Democrat Ralph Northam ahead of Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for Virginia governor.

Northam is up by five points - 42 percent to 37 percent.

Democrats are also ahead in the lieutenant governor race and the attorney general race.

In all three races,13 to 15 percent remain undecided.

The poll was conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12