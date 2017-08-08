Van driver dies after slamming into house in Hanover

The driver of a van died Monday after colliding with a house in the 13000 block of Mountain Road.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Joseph W. Butler, of Bumpass, was traveling west when he traveled off the roadway and ran into a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the house was injured.

"Investigators are still collecting information and consulting with the Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

