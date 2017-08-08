Man fighting for life after stabbing in Richmond's East End - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man fighting for life after stabbing in Richmond's East End

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Tuesday in Richmond's East End. 

Police were called to the scene on Accommodation Street around midnight to find the victim in a home. 

An investigation is ongoing and police have not said what led to the stabbing or if there are any suspects. 

