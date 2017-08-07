Paralyzed dog rescued from Kuwait has been adopted

12News Today will be there for you!

12News Today will be there for you!

A paralyzed dog rescued from Kuwait now has a forever home.

Diamond was seen leaving with her new owner, Zack, on Monday.

The Richmond SPCA said Zack connected with Diamond's story about her being rescued from the streets of Kuwait because Zack also served in Kuwait during his time in the military.

When they first met, the SPCA said Zack was surprised by Diamond's affection and enthusiasm but unphased by the care she requires.

The two have a four-day drive ahead of them because Diamond's new home will be with Zack in Washington State.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12