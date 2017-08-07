Petersburg police search for man, woman involved in burglary

Petersburg police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with a burglary.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, police responded to Serenity Incorporated, located in the 100 block of South Adams Street. When officers arrived on the scene just after 11 a.m., they found the business had been burglarized.

Officers say the suspects gained entry to the business from a smashed window. A man and a woman were captured on surveillance video reaching into the business.

According to police, the two people in the video matched the suspects captured in a video that was recovered from a vandalism that happened at 54 South Union Street on July 21.

Two crimes have been reported at Serenity Incorporated in less than a month.

On July 21, officers responded to the business when a glass window on the front door had been smashed. An employee arriving for work made the discovery.

Anyone with any information about this burglary is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

