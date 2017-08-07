Richmond looking to hire 200 election workers

The Richmond Office of the General Registrar is looking to hire 200 Election Officers for the upcoming election on Nov. 7.

The pay for Election Officers starts at $130.

Duties on Election Day include:

Arranging a voting location (polling place)

Greeting and helping manage the flow of voters

Setting up voting equipment and preparing voting location/polling place for voting

Helping determine if voters are qualified to vote and process them in the voter poll book

Admit voters to voting machines

Tallying results

Packing up supplies

Reporting to voting location/polling place (the time can vary, but never later than 5:15 a.m.) and staying until done (this can sometimes be as late as 9:00/10:00 p.m.)

Election Officers must complete a basic training class in September and October. The pay will be $15 for taking the class.

Applicants can apply at the Richmond Office of the General Registrar, located in Richmond City Hall, 900 East Broad St., Room 105.

Applicants can also apply online.

