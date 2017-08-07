RPS votes to perform maintenance updates to George Mason ES

Richmond Public Schools voted to perform maintenance updates to George Mason Elementary in time for the upcoming school year.

Students will not be moved to other schools.

The decision comes after teachers said the school is plagued with rodent and insect problems, heating and cooling issues, and problems in all of the bathrooms.

At a school board public hearing on July 31, Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz pitched the option to spend $105,000 to improve the school.

Kranz said recent tests show the building is safe enough for school. His recommendation is to build a new George Mason right next to the current one, with a price tag of $22 million to $35 million.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12