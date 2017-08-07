Atlee softball team disqualified for Snapchat post

A social media post cost an Atlee softball team a shot at a World Series championship.

A Snapchat post directed at an opponent forced the little league office to kick Atlee Little League out.

The nationally syndicated "Dan Patrick Show" said, "The Little League World Series committee said we are going to suspend you, and I have no problem with that."

It is a tough lesson for these young women to learn, according to Tom Mattson, a University of Richmond social media expert.

It's his hope that any group in which kids are involved will adopt a social media policy in the wake of the Atlee incident.

"If it is not written in ink clearly, the coaching staff needs to be on top of this continually. It might be something that you continually review and say, 'Hey, let's just be careful," said Mattson.

It's a good lesson for everyone. Anything you post on social media can come back to haunt you at any time.

"Heaven forbid, one of these poor students is up for a scholarship in four or five years when they are college age, and now all of a sudden, this pops in and the school goes and says, 'I am not sure.' Just a little bit of doubt might impact their future," said Mattson.

We reached out to the Atlee Little League to ask if they plan to implement a new social media policy, and we did not hear back.

