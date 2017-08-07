'Driverless' van spotted in Northern Virginia

12News Today will be there for you!

A van that appeared to be driverless is turning heads when it was spotted in Arlington last week, but it turns out the van had a driver, who was conducting a study.

A man was dressed to blend in with a car seat. He was wearing a beige and black costume that covered his entire torso, but his arms were visible at the bottom of the costume for steering, according to NBCWashington. His face was also completely covered.

An NBCWashington reporter spotted the "driverless" van himself in Arlington's Clarendon neighborhood after interviewing someone who saw the "driverless" vehicle on Thursday.

"I looked out and I said, 'Oh my God, there's a guy in a seat costume," said reporter Adam Tuss. "How's that possible? Your brain can't get around it for a second."

The driver did not speak a word.

The man was a researcher with Virginia Tech and was dressed in a car seat costume as a part of a study "to get real-world reactions to apparently driverless cars," a school spokesperson told NBCWashington.

