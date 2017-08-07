N.C. suspect pleads no contest in death of Chesterfield man

One of the four North Carolina suspects charged with murder after shooting a Chesterfield man pleaded no contest in court on Monday.

Darrius Artez Ellis pleaded no contest in the death of 30-year-old Jon-Eric Schwartz V.

Three other suspects were also involved in Schwartz's death. The other suspects include 18-year-old Najee Palmer and two juveniles.

All four were charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Schwartz was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Nov. 1 after a shooting in the 2900 block of Galena Avenue. He later died at the hospital.

Ellis' next court date will be on Oct. 2 at the Chesterfield Circuit Court. It will be a pre-sentence report hearing.

