2 drivers charged in multi-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist in New Kent

Virginia State Police have identified the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in New Kent on Sunday.

The victim, 63-year-old Floyd L. Madison Jr. of Chesterfield, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say an SUV was heading east on Eltham Road and was preparing to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by a sedan. The sedan then spun into the westbound lane and struck Madison's motorcycle.

Police have charged the driver of the sedan, 34-year-old Jamal D. Goode of Richmond, with following too close and failure to maintain proper control. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police also charged the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Elised R. “Lopez” Gomez of West Point, with driving without a license.

