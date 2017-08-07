Charlottesville officials hold press conference regarding Unite the Right rally

Virginia State Police have identified the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in New Kent on Sunday. They have also charged two drivers in the crash.More >>
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who pretending to be a delivery driver, broke into someone's home, assaulted them and stole their car.More >>
If you played in Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing for a chance to win $323 million, you better check your ticket.More >>
Police have charged 37-year-old Stevie Montrel Adams with murder. He was arrested Thursday in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals.More >>
The three-day sales tax holiday starts on Friday, Aug. 4 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 6.More >>
