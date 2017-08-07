Charlottesville officials hold press conference regarding Unite the Right rally

Charlottesville city leaders and police officers are preparing for a rally set at Emancipation Park on Saturday.

Leaders held a press conference on Monday to discuss the upcoming Unite the Right rally. According to WVIR, Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones said that Jason Kessler, a self-described white activist, can have his event, but it must be held at McIntire Park.

WVIR reports city officials want to move it there due to "safety and logistical reasons." However, Kessler is not backing down.

Kessler, who supports the statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee, will be holding the rally at Emancipation Park. The rally is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be including "speakers and leaders of the alt right movement," according to WVIR.

Police say they believe thousands will be in attendance.

A Charlottesville business organization says they support City Manager Jones' decision.

City council met behind closed doors on Friday to discuss legal options.

