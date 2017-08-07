Short Pump Park dog park closed temporarily through late September

The dog park inside of Short Pump Park closed temporarily starting Monday so the county could replace the grassy/dirt surface with synthetic turf.

The county said they will also install benches and shade structures, as well as plant trees.

This message was posted to Short Pump Park's website:

We love how much you love Short Pump Park! We’re also aware of the concerns regarding the grass in the dog park and the lack of shade. The dog park will be closed for several weeks for installation of new synthetic grass (specifically for dog parks), shade structures, trees, and benches. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

Henrico County will be funding the $200,000 project by spending money from its capital fund.

The county is making these changes just 13 months after the dog park opened. Short Pump Park is located on Pump Road between West Broad Street and Three Chopt Road.

The dog park is expected to re-open in late September.

