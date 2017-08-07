8 adults, 2 teens arrested in Colonial Heights drug bust - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

8 adults, 2 teens arrested in Colonial Heights drug bust

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tammy Sue Garrison; Alexa Nikel Nightengale; Erica Delores Quick (Source: Colonial Heights Police) Tammy Sue Garrison; Alexa Nikel Nightengale; Erica Delores Quick (Source: Colonial Heights Police)
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

Police say they have arrested 10 people in Colonial Heights on drug charges.

Officers arrested the eight adults and two 16-year-olds at a home in the 3000 block of Farris Avenue after a Crime Solvers tip.

  • Tammy Sue Garrison, 43 - Possession of Marijuana, Maintain Drug Nuisance, 3 charges of Contributing
  • Alexa Nikel Nightengale, 23 - 2-Possession of Schedule I/II, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Child Neglect
  • Erica Delores Quick, 36 - Possession of Marijuana, Felony Probation Violation-Amelia County
  • Jordan Garrison, 26 - Possession of Marijuana
  • Tiana K Lofton, 18 - Possession of Marijuana
  • Alfago Nightengale, 20 - Possession of Marijuana
  • Jane Ravin, 23 - Possession of Marijuana
  • Michael L Saunders, 19 - Possession of Marijuana

The two teens were also charged with possession of marijuana.  They were released to their parents.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly