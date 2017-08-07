8 adults, 2 teens arrested in Colonial Heights drug bust

Police say they have arrested 10 people in Colonial Heights on drug charges.

Officers arrested the eight adults and two 16-year-olds at a home in the 3000 block of Farris Avenue after a Crime Solvers tip.

Tammy Sue Garrison, 43 - Possession of Marijuana, Maintain Drug Nuisance, 3 charges of Contributing

Alexa Nikel Nightengale, 23 - 2-Possession of Schedule I/II, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Child Neglect

Erica Delores Quick, 36 - Possession of Marijuana, Felony Probation Violation-Amelia County

Jordan Garrison, 26 - Possession of Marijuana

Tiana K Lofton, 18 - Possession of Marijuana

Alfago Nightengale, 20 - Possession of Marijuana

Jane Ravin, 23 - Possession of Marijuana

Michael L Saunders, 19 - Possession of Marijuana

The two teens were also charged with possession of marijuana. They were released to their parents.

