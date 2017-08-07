3 juveniles detained after car break-ins in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police say they detained three teenagers after several vehicle break-ins.

Officers responded to a call for the three teens entering a vehicle. Police say the complainant held one of the teens until officers arrived. The other two teens were soon located by officers.

Investigators say the teens were involved in about 10 thefts from vehicles. The teens, who are ages 13, 14 and 15, were released to their parents. They each face a juvenile criminal complaint for grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and tampering with vehicle.

