Man wanted for allegedly masturbating at Chesterfield store

12News Today will be there for you!

12News Today will be there for you!

Chesterfield police are looking for a man wanted for indecent exposure.

Police say they received a report of a man masturbating in the H&M store at Chesterfield Towne Center, located in the 11500 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-feet-2-inches tall, and 190 pounds. He has short hair and a dark complexion. Police say he was wearing a t-shirt, denim shorts with white stripes, and a Michael Jordan cap.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12