Chesterfield Fire crews respond to gas leak at JTCC Chester campus

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Fire crews are responding to the John Tyler Community College Chester campus for reports of a gas leak.

The call came in around 1:36 p.m. after a contractor hit a line. One building was evacuated, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Columbia Gas is on the way. No reports of any injuries at this time.

