Chesterfield Fire crews respond to gas leak at JTCC Chester campus

Chesterfield Fire crews are responding to the John Tyler Community College Chester campus for reports of a gas leak.

The call came in around 1:36 p.m. after a contractor hit a line. One building was evacuated, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Columbia Gas is on the way. No reports of any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12