"He had a bright future." Coaches, friends and family remember H - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

"He had a bright future." Coaches, friends and family remember Henrico High football player

(WWBT) -

Loved ones and friends of Shyheem Jackson gathered at Henrico High School to honor his memory, Sunday night. Jackson drowned Tuesday night in an apartment complex pool. The talented football player was loved dearly, not only by his family, but all those who say Shyheem constantly made them smile and laugh.   

#LongLiveShy was printed across tee-shirts, as blue and white balloons crowded Henrico High School's football field. Rising sophomore Shyheem Jackson was known for his quick feet and quick wit, said his coaches at the podium, making it impossible for anyone not to love him, especially on the field.  

Shyheem's friends were are so overcome with grief, they can hardly speak.

"Y'all did everything you could to save him... I don't want them to think they didn't do everything they could. They did," said Katrina Jones, Shyheem's mother. 

Jones has lost her baby, and a coveted source of strength. "When everybody doubted me, Shyheem never did. He'd tell me all the time, you are the best mommy in the world. And you can do anything," said Jones, who said she had Shyheem at just 16 years old herself, the age of her son when she would lose him.

Jones says her son, with his bright smile and dimples, now has a new home and will be protecting his family from above. 

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong PM storms possible Monday

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong PM storms possible Monday

    Sunday, August 6 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-08-07 03:37:29 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • "He had a bright future." Coaches, friends and family remember Henrico High football player

    "He had a bright future." Coaches, friends and family remember Henrico High football player

    Sunday, August 6 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-08-07 03:35:11 GMT

    Loved ones and friends of Shyheem Jackson gathered at Henrico High School to honor his memory, Sunday night. Jackson drowned Tuesday night in an apartment complex pool. The talented football player was loved dearly, not only by his family, but all those who say Shyheem constantly made them smile and laugh.   

    More >>

    Loved ones and friends of Shyheem Jackson gathered at Henrico High School to honor his memory, Sunday night. Jackson drowned Tuesday night in an apartment complex pool. The talented football player was loved dearly, not only by his family, but all those who say Shyheem constantly made them smile and laugh.   

    More >>

  • Family asking for your help finding missing Dinwiddie teen

    Family asking for your help finding missing Dinwiddie teen

    Sunday, August 6 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-08-06 19:44:14 GMT
    The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen Friday afternoon. Lailah Jelena Harris hasn't been seen since 4:00 p.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says Harris was spotted leaving her home with three black males, who were unknown to her family, in a black Honda sedan. Authorities say Harris may be somewhere in the city of Petersburg, possibly near the 5th Ward area. Harris is described as a bi-racial female, 5'7", and weighing 153 pou...More >>
    The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen Friday afternoon. Lailah Jelena Harris hasn't been seen since 4:00 p.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says Harris was spotted leaving her home with three black males, who were unknown to her family, in a black Honda sedan. Authorities say Harris may be somewhere in the city of Petersburg, possibly near the 5th Ward area. Harris is described as a bi-racial female, 5'7", and weighing 153 pou...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly