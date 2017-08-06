"He had a bright future." Coaches, friends and family remember Henrico High football player

Loved ones and friends of Shyheem Jackson gathered at Henrico High School to honor his memory, Sunday night. Jackson drowned Tuesday night in an apartment complex pool. The talented football player was loved dearly, not only by his family, but all those who say Shyheem constantly made them smile and laugh.

#LongLiveShy was printed across tee-shirts, as blue and white balloons crowded Henrico High School's football field. Rising sophomore Shyheem Jackson was known for his quick feet and quick wit, said his coaches at the podium, making it impossible for anyone not to love him, especially on the field.

Shyheem's friends were are so overcome with grief, they can hardly speak.

"Y'all did everything you could to save him... I don't want them to think they didn't do everything they could. They did," said Katrina Jones, Shyheem's mother.

Jones has lost her baby, and a coveted source of strength. "When everybody doubted me, Shyheem never did. He'd tell me all the time, you are the best mommy in the world. And you can do anything," said Jones, who said she had Shyheem at just 16 years old herself, the age of her son when she would lose him.

Jones says her son, with his bright smile and dimples, now has a new home and will be protecting his family from above.