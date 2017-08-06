Missing Dinwiddie teen found safe

The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office confirms a missing 16-year-old last seen Friday afternoon has been found safe.

Lailah Jelena Harris went missing around 4 p.m. on Friday. The sheriff's office says Harris was spotted leaving her home with three black males, who were unknown to her family, in a black Honda sedan. The sheriff confirmed Harris was found safe and returned to her family.

"Missing juvenile update Lailah Jelena Harris has been found safe by investigators, she has been returned to her family at this time. Thank your for all the tips and information that were provided by each of you."

