Family asking for your help finding missing Dinwiddie teen

The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen Friday afternoon.

Lailah Jelena Harris hasn't been seen since 4:00 p.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says Harris was spotted leaving her home with three black males, who were unknown to her family, in a black Honda sedan.

Authorities say Harris may be somewhere in the city of Petersburg, possibly near the 5th Ward area.

Harris is described as a bi-racial female, 5'7", and weighing 153 pounds. She has brown dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office at (804) 469-3755.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12