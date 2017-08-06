Photos capture man who returned to Petersburg business with a gun

An armed suspect who robbed a Petersburg business Sunday morning had been in that same store the day before, according to police. At approximately 8:00 a.m. Sunday, an armed robbery was reported at the Liberty Cash Mart, located in the 100 block of E. Washington Street. Investigators said the suspect entered the business displaying a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black tee shirt, dark-colored pants, and was carrying a black backpa...More >>
Richmond Police are investigating multiple shootings Saturday night and early Sunday morning, one of which was fatal. Detectives told NBC12 a man was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of St. Paul Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to VCU Medical Center and later died. Two other shootings happened on North Avenue. The first, at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block. That victim, described only as a male, is expected to survive. Another shooting happened in t...More >>
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who pretending to be a delivery driver, broke into someone's home, assaulted them and stole their car.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
