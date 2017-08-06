Photos capture man who returned to Petersburg business with a gun

An armed suspect who robbed a Petersburg business Sunday morning had been in that same store the day before, according to police.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. Sunday, an armed robbery was reported at the Liberty Cash Mart, located in the 100 block of E. Washington Street. Investigators said the suspect entered the business displaying a firearm and demanded cash.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black tee shirt, dark-colored pants, and was carrying a black backpack.

On Saturday, the same suspect was spotted in the store and was involved in what police described as a counterfeiting incident.

Surveillance cameras were rolling during both incidents, and Petersburg Police have provided photos hoping someone can help identify the suspect. Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. You can also submit your tip by texting "pdcash" to 274637.

