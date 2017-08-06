U.S. Marshals nab suspect three hours after deadly Richmond shoo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

U.S. Marshals nab suspect three hours after deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Three hours after the shooting death of a teen in Richmond's Gilpin Court, authorities were able to locate and arrest a suspect.

24-year-old Garland Davis was tracked down by U.S. Marshals early Sunday morning.

It was at 9:20 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the 1000 block of St. Paul Street, and found 18-year-old Nyjai Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

Davis is currently charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, however Richmond Police told NBC12 that additional charges are pending.

"With valuable information given to us by members of the community, we were able to quickly identify the gunman," said Major Crimes Lieutenant Donald Davenport in a statement to NBC12. "Those tips made all the difference."

And police are asking for more tips to help with this investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All tips are anonymous.

This shooting was one of four shootings to take place in Richmond within a span of four hours. Authorities previously said there's no indication any of the crimes were connected, but investigators are also seeking tips in those cases as well.

