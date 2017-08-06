U.S. Marshals nab suspect three hours after deadly Richmond shooting

An armed suspect who robbed a Petersburg business Sunday morning had been in that same store the day before, according to police. At approximately 8:00 a.m. Sunday, an armed robbery was reported at the Liberty Cash Mart, located in the 100 block of E. Washington Street. Investigators said the suspect entered the business displaying a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black tee shirt, dark-colored pants, and was carrying a black backpa...More >>
Richmond Police are investigating multiple shootings Saturday night and early Sunday morning, one of which was fatal. Detectives told NBC12 a man was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of St. Paul Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to VCU Medical Center and later died. Two other shootings happened on North Avenue. The first, at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block. That victim, described only as a male, is expected to survive. Another shooting happened in t...More >>
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who pretending to be a delivery driver, broke into someone's home, assaulted them and stole their car.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
The manufacturer has determined the cause of the Ohio State Fair incident.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>
